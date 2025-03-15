Jack Johnson News: Has narrow window for playing time

Johnson suited up for Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Rangers, logging two hits in 9:46 of ice time.

Johnson drew into the lineup due to the absence of Jake Christiansen (upper body). The 38-year-old Johnson had been scratched for the previous nine games and 12 of the last 15 contests, as Denton Mateychuk has taken a more permanent spot in the lineup. Johnson's run of playing time could be short -- Christiansen hasn't been ruled anything worse than day-to-day, and Erik Gudbranson (shoulder) is also expected to make his first appearance since Oct. 15 within the next week. For the season, Johnson has five assists, 19 shots on net, a minus-7 rating, 15 hits and 29 blocked shots over 35 appearances.