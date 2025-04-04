Jack Johnson News: Produces assist Friday

Johnson logged an assist and went minus-2 in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Johnson was in the lineup over Damon Severson and Jake Christiansen for this contest after being a healthy scratch for the previous four games. The helper ended Johnson's four-game skid, which occurred during March after another lengthy run in the press box. There's no telling if he'll stick in the lineup the rest of the way, and he's unlikely to help most fantasy managers even if he does. Johnson has six helpers, 22 shots on net, 33 blocked shots, 18 hits and a minus-10 rating across 39 appearances this season.