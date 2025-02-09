Jack Johnson News: Slings assist in loss

Johnson registered an assist in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.

Johnson suited up for the third game in a row as the Blue Jackets continue to toy with using seven defensemen. His playing time has been sporadic when the team goes with six blueliners, as he's battling with Jordan Harris for one spot in the lineup in those instances. Johnson is up to five helpers, 18 shots on net, 28 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 34 appearances this season, a level of production that won't be useful for most fantasy managers.