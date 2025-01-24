Fantasy Hockey
Jacob Markstrom headshot

Jacob Markstrom Injury: Set for 4-6 week absence

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 24, 2025 at 7:33am

Markstrom is expected to be out of action for 4-6 weeks after suffering a sprained MCL, the Devils announced Friday.

Fortunately for Markstrom and the Devils, that recovery period includes the two-week break for the 4 Nations Face-Off, so he won't miss as many games as he otherwise might have. In fact, if the veteran netminder can return in the four-week range, he would only miss seven games and would be ready to face the Stars on Feb. 22. Still, fantasy managers should probably plan for the backstop to miss a little more time and to return in early March. Don't be surprised to see Markstrom land on injured reserve in the next day or two in order to free up a roster spot for Nico Daws or Isaac Poulter to be called up from AHL Utica. Jake Allen figures to see the bulk of the netminding duties in Markstrom's absence.

Jacob Markstrom
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
