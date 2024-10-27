Jacob Markstrom News: Gets back in win column

Markstrom stopped 24 of 26 shots in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

Markstrom had allowed 10 goals over his last two outings, but he got back on track Sunday. The Devils surged ahead with a four-goal second period to give their netminder plenty of support. Through eight starts, Markstrom is 4-3-1 with a 3.01 GAA and an .895 save percentage, though his lukewarm numbers haven't cost him the No. 1 job in goal yet. The Devils are set for a trip out west over the next week, with stops in Vancouver on Wednesday, Calgary on Friday and Edmonton on Monday.