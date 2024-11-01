Jacob Markstrom News: Loses to former team

Markstrom allowed two goals on 31 shots in Friday's 3-0 loss to the Flames. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Markstrom couldn't get the better of one of his former teams, as the Flames controlled the pace of play pretty well. The 34-year-old still put in a good effort, maintaining a shutout until Blake Coleman's goal at 14:26 of the third period opened the floodgates. Markstrom's record dropped to 5-4-1 with a 2.62 GAA and a .907 save percentage over 10 starts in his first year with the Devils. He'll have two days to regroup before the Devils wrap up their road trip with a visit to Edmonton on Monday.