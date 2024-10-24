Jacob Markstrom News: Slated to start Thursday

Markstrom is set to start on the road against Detroit on Thursday, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Markstrom will attempt to rebound after surrendering six goals on 37 shots en route to a 6-5 overtime loss to the Capitals on Saturday. He's 3-2-1 with a 2.99 GAA and a .902 save percentage in six appearances in 2024-25. Although the Red Wings have some scoring threats, the team is off to a slow start in terms of offense, tying for 26th with 2.50 goals per game, so this figures to be a favorable matchup for Markstrom.