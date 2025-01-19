Fantasy Hockey
Jacob Markstrom headshot

Jacob Markstrom News: Tending twine Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 19, 2025

Markstrom will protect the home net versus Ottawa on Sunday, according to Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Markstrom will get the second half of New Jersey's back-to-back after Jake Allen played in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Philadelphia. The 34-year-old Markstrom has two wins in his last seven outings (2-2-3) despite posting a .910 save percentage. He has a 21-8-5 record with a 2.20 GAA and a .913 save percentage through 34 appearances this season. Ottawa earned a 6-5 shootout win over Boston on Saturday.

