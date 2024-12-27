Jacob Markstrom News: Victorious on home ice

Markstrom stopped 29 of 31 shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Markstrom allowed two goals at even strength in Friday's win but was fantastic overall against a high-powered offense. It was the Swedish netminder's sixth consecutive win. The 34-year-old is 8-0-1 in December and has turned aside 171 of 181 shots on goal in that span. Overall, Markstrom has a 19-6-2 record, .914 save percentage and 2.11 GAA through 27 appearances. The former Flame trails only Connor Hellebuyck for the league lead in wins (22). Jake Allen will most likely draw the road start in the second half of the home-and-home set with Carolina on Saturday.