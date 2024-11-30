Jake Allen News: Defending crease Saturday
Allen will protect the home net versus Washington on Saturday, according to Daniel Amoia of The Hockey Writers.
Allen will get the second half of New Jersey's back-to-back after Jacob Markstrom played in Friday's 5-4 win over Detroit. The 34-year-old Allen has won his last two outings, including a 23-save performance in a 3-2 triumph over the Capitals last Saturday. He has a 5-2-1 record with two shutouts, a 2.26 GAA and a .916 save percentage through eight appearances this season. Washington ranks first in the league with 4.13 goals per game in 2024-25.
