Jake Allen headshot

Jake Allen News: Solid in road victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 23, 2024 at 10:17pm

Allen allowed two goals on 25 shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Capitals.

Allen allowed one goal at even strength and one on the power play, but he was able to shut the door on the Caps to pick up his third win in his last four starts. The veteran netminder hasn't conceded more than two goals in any of those four appearances, all of which have come in November. Allen allowed 12 goals across his last two outings of October, so he appears to have turned a corner in his first full season as a Devil. The 34-year-old is up to a 5-2-1 record, .921 save percentage and 2.26 GAA through eight appearances.

Jake Allen
New Jersey Devils
