Jake McCabe News: Ends goal slump for Leaf defenders

McCabe scored a goal and added an assist Saturday in a 6-4 win over Boston.

McCabe shot over Jeremy Swayman's blocker from the left hash mark early in the first period. The 31-year-old McCabe didn't have a goal through 34 appearances going into Saturday's contest, and it was the first goal from a Leafs defenseman since Chris Tanev lit the lamp against Tampa Bay on Nov. 30. That's a 16-game drought. McCabe isn't an offensive defender, but he does have 11 points, 71 hits and 68 blocked shots in 2024-25. Still, his hit pace is well off his massive 219 total from last season, so don't expect a return to that level this year.