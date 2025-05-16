NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 16

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There's only one game on Friday's NHL slate as the Panthers will look to end the series at home versus Toronto. Your lineup will consist of six players, including an MVP spot which scores 1.5 times as many fantasy points and costs 1.5 times the salary. You also get a $60,000 salary cap.

MVP

Aleksander Barkov, FLA vs. TOR ($16,200): Barkov has produced two goals and an assist so far this series. He's also known for coming up big in important matchups, so look for him to contribute on Friday and send Florida to the Eastern Conference Final.

UTILITY

Carter Verhaeghe, FLA vs. TOR ($9,400): Verhaeghe has four goals and seven points over his last seven games, including five in five contests against the Leafs. He endured a rough regular season with only 20 goals, but has looked better during the postseason.

Sam Reinhart, FLA vs. TOR ($12,200): Reinhart notched a pair of assists on Wednesday and also leads the club with 10 playoff points.

Max Pacioretty, TOR at FLA ($7,000): Pacioretty has been one of Toronto's few recent bright spots with a goal and four assists this series with seven points through his last six outings.

John Tavares, TOR at FLA ($9,800): Tavares has only managed two goals from his last seven games, but both came at Florida during Game 3. The Leafs have been weak offensively of late, though their second line - centered by Tavares - offers the scoring talent to break out.

Jake McCabe, TOR at FLA ($5,400): McCabe has contributed three assists against the Panthers this series and comes in at a decent salary to fill out your Friday DFS roster.

