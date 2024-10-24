Jake Neighbours News: Fills stat sheet in win

Neighbours scored a goal on three shots, logged five hits, added four PIM, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Neighbours has earned all four of his points this season over his last four games. The winger is back to seeing top-six minutes after bouncing around the lineup a bit early on. He's contributed 17 shots on net, 23 hits, eight PIM and a minus-1 rating through eight appearances. Neighbours signed a two-year extension with the Blues on Tuesday, so the 22-year-old is a part of the team's plans going forward, though he still has time to grow his game and cash in down the line.