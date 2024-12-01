Jake Neighbours News: Forces overtime Saturday

Neighbours scored a power-play goal on three shots, added three hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flyers.

Neighbours scored with just under 20 seconds left in the third period to force overtime. The winger has racked up four goals (three on the power play) and one assist over his last seven contests while seeing top-six minutes. He's up to eight goals, four helpers, 49 shots on net, 61 hits, 20 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 25 outings overall. That's roughly a 40-point pace for a full season, a mark he missed by two points in 2023-24. Even without gains on offense, he's returned a little more fantasy value in 2024-25 by increasing his physical play.