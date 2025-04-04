Jake Neighbours News: Scores twice Thursday

Neighbours scored two goals and took three shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Penguins.

Neighbours snapped a seven-game goalless drought Thursday and did it in style, finding the back of the net in the early stages of the second and third periods. He's up to 21 goals on the season, and while he's six goals away from matching the scoring output he delivered in 2023-24, he's already established a new career-high mark in points with 44 in 77 appearances.