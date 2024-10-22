Jake Neighbours News: Secures two-year extension

Neighbours inked a two-year, $7.5 million contract extension with St. Louis on Tuesday.

Neighbours was headed toward restricted free agency after the 2024-25 season but instead will extend his stay with the Blues for another two years. Through six games to open the season, the 22-year-old winger has garnered two goals on 12 shots, one assist and 15 hits while averaging 15:48 of ice time. Barring a significant drop in productivity, Neighbours should continue to fill a top-six role for the club heading into the rest of the campaign.