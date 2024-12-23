Fantasy Hockey
Jake Neighbours

Jake Neighbours News: Set to play against Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Neighbours (undisclosed) will be available for Monday's game against the Red Wings, Lou Korac of The Hockey News reports.

Neighbours sustained an injury Friday against the Panthers when he was hit from behind by Sam Bennett in the third period. Neighbours was held out for the remainder of the game as a precautionary move but shouldn't be forced to miss the Blues' final game before the Christmas break. Over 10 appearances this month, he's totaled two goals, three assists, 23 hits and eight blocked shots while averaging 17:16 of ice time.

Jake Neighbours
St. Louis Blues

