Jakub Dobes News: Drawing start in Game 4

Dobes will serve as the starting netminder at home against the Canadiens in Sunday's Game 4, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Dobes entered Friday's Game 3 in relief after Sam Montembeault (lower body) exited the matchup. Montembeault is considered day-to-day, so Dobes will make his first postseason start Sunday. Dobes made 16 appearances during the regular season, going 7-4-3 with a 2.74 GAA and .909 save percentage.