Jakub Dobes News: Drawing start in Game 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Dobes will serve as the starting netminder at home against the Canadiens in Sunday's Game 4, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Dobes entered Friday's Game 3 in relief after Sam Montembeault (lower body) exited the matchup. Montembeault is considered day-to-day, so Dobes will make his first postseason start Sunday. Dobes made 16 appearances during the regular season, going 7-4-3 with a 2.74 GAA and .909 save percentage.

