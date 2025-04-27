Jakub Dobes News: Fades late in loss

Dobes allowed three goals on 24 shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals in Game 4. The last two goals were empty-netters.

Dobes got the start since Sam Montembeault (lower body) was unavailable. The Canadiens took a 2-1 lead after two periods, but Dobes was unable to protect it in the final frame. He won his playoff debut in relief of Montembeault in Friday's Game 3, but Dobes is still a a relatively untested rookie netminder. The Canadiens will be facing elimination in Game 5 at Washington on Wednesday, and Dobes will get the nod if Montembeault remains out.