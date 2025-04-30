Jakub Dobes News: In goal for Game 5

Dobes will get the starting nod on the road against Washington in Game 5 on Wednesday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

Dobes gave up three goals on 24 shots (.875 save percentage) in Game 4, and he will likely need to improve those numbers if the Habs are going to avoid elimination Wednesday. The 23-year-old backstop has limited experience, having played in just 16 regular-season NHL games this year in which he went 7-4-3 with a 2.74 GAA and one shutout.