Jakub Dobes News: Wins again

Dobes stopped 32 of 33 shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Stars.

Dobes let a juicy rebound escape that Jason Robertson put behind him early in the first period, but that was it. Falling behind is no longer the death sentence it used to be for the Canadiens, whose .833 point percentage since the NHL returned from its holiday break ranks second in the league. The lines have been resilient and goaltending elite (2.11 goals allowed per game), including the unflappable Dobes. Dallas poured it on the final two periods, outshooting the Canadiens, 26-13, but Dobes was impressive once again. He's won all four starts to begin his NHL career, and they haven't been cheapies. The rookie has taken down Florida, Colorado, Washington and now Dallas. The Habs have a back-to-back set at home this weekend with games Saturday (Maple Leafs) and Sunday (Rangers). Dobes should get one of those starts.