Jalen Chatfield Injury: Day-to-day ahead of ECF

Chatfield (undisclosed) is day-to-day ahead of Game 1 against Toronto or Florida, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports Saturday.

Coach Rod Brind'Amour is hopeful that Chatfield will be available at the start of the next round of the playoffs. The 29-year-old Chatfield sat out Thursday's series-clinching 3-1 win over Washington in Game 5. He has one goal, eight shots on goal, nine hits and 11 blocked shots in nine appearances this postseason. If Chatfield is ready to return, he will probably replace Alexander Nikishin in the lineup.