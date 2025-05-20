NHL Game 1 Best Bets: Expert Picks Panthers vs. Hurricanes Analysis

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

The Stanley Cup Playoffs roll on Tuesday night with Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, N.C. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on TNT/truTV/Max. We'll take a look at not only the moneyline and total, but we'll make some prop predictions and same-game parlay picks, too. Let's get started.

Top up your bankroll thanks to sportsbook promos like this BetMGM bonus code offering $150 in bonus bets.

Panthers vs Hurricanes: Game 1 Showdown & Betting Tips

For the latest NHL Odds, including NHL Futures and NHL player props, visit RotoWire's NHL Betting page. For up-to-date NHL player news and NHL Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NHL Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks. Here are our NHL Best Bets today, featuring expert NHL picks for an action-packed slate of games.

Panthers vs Hurricanes Game 1 Betting Odds and Predictions

The defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers outlasted the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round, winning in Game 7. The Panthers routed the Maple Leafs 6-1 on Sunday night, but they still managed to get just one full day of rest.

The Hurricanes ousted the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, as Carolina made rather quick work of Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals. Carolina took down Washington in five games, and it has been resting since Thursday night. The Canes outscored the Caps 15-7, as Frederik Andersen was on fire in the series.

Andersen improved to 7-2-0 with a 1.36 GAA and .937 save percentage with one shutout in nine playoff starts. He has allowed two or fewer goals in six straight starts and eight of his nine postseason outings.

Sergei Bobrovsky struggled in the first three games of the series with the Maple Leafs, allowing four or more goals in each outing. However, he allowed a total of just four goals on 92 shots in the final four contests of the Leafs series.

Bobrovsky is 8-4-0 with a 2.31 GAA and .901 save percentage with two shutouts in 12 playoff games so far. He allowed two goals on 39 shots in his most recent appearance with the Hurricanes, a 3-1 loss at home on Jan. 2. He allowed three goals on 31 shots in a 6-3 win in Raleigh on Nov. 29, too.

In the regular season, Florida won two of the three meetings, with the road team going 2-1 in the season series. The Under has cashed in the past two meetings, while going 4-1 in the past five since Feb. 22, 2024.

These teams met in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, with the Panthers sweeping the Eastern Conference Finals. While that was impressive, all four games were decided by a single goal, including two games in overtime. Game 1 of the 2023 series was a 4OT marathon, won by 3-2 by the Panthers.

In the playoffs, Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis each led the Hurricanes with 10 points. Andrei Svechnikov has a team-high eight goals, with nine total points and a plus-6 rating. Aho has three power-play goals, and Jarvis leads with five power-play assists.

Jalen Chatfield missed Game 5 of the Washington series due to an undisclosed injury, and he carries a questionable tag into Game 1. Alexander Nikishin made his NHL debut with Chatfield sidelined, and he could draw in again if Chatfield cannot go.

Jordan Martinook exited practice early Sunday due to injury, and he did not practice Monday. He is also a bit of a question mark, although he is expected to go in Game 1.

For the Panthers, Brad Marchand and Eetu Luostarinen are tied for the team lead with nine assists apiece, 12 points and a plus-11 each. Sam Bennett leads the team with six playoff goals. Matthew Tkachuk and Carter Verhaeghe each have two power-play goals to lead the team, and Tkachuk has six points on the man advantage.

Let's back the Panthers at even-money in this series opener, while going with the Under.

Top NHL Player Prop Bets for Panthers vs Hurricanes

Looking at the props, Florida's Marchand has nine helpers in the playoffs, yet he can still help you more than double up if he is able to chip in with a helper in Game 1. That's too difficult to pass up.

Never play such big numbers, but Aleksander Barkov (-800) and Logan Stankover (-620) are good bets to get at least one shot on goal in Game 1. We'll play it rather conservatively in the series opener as the teams feel each other out.

Strategies for Betting on NHL Game 1: Panthers vs Hurricanes

Panthers ML (+105 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Under 5.5 (-118 at Fanatics Sportsbook)

Brad Marchand - 1+ Assists (+230 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Don't make any bets on your favorite sports betting apps without first consulting the latest NHL odds.

Maximize Your Returns with NHL Parlays

5-Leg NHL Giant Parlay (+1177 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Panthers ML (+100) at Hurricanes

Under 5.5 (-134) - Panthers at Canes

Brad Marchand - 1+ Assists (+230)

Aleksander Barkov - 1+ Shots on Goal (-800) *

Logan Stankoven - 1+ Shots on Goal (-620) *

3-Leg NHL Panthers-only Same-Game Parlay (+782 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Panthers ML (+100) at Hurricanes

Under 5.5 (-134) - Panthers at Canes

Brad Marchand - 1+ Assists (+230)

3-Leg NHL Props-only Parlay (+300 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Brad Marchand - 1+ Assists (+230)

Aleksander Barkov - 1+ Shots on Goal (-800) *

Logan Stankoven - 1+ Shots on Goal (-620) *

*Do not play as a straight bet, only as part of a multi-leg parlay