Jamie Benn News: Inks one-year contract
Benn signed a one-year, $1 million contract with Dallas on Thursday, according to Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News.
Benn completed an eight-year, $76 million deal and takes a huge pay cut, though he will have performance bonuses attached to his contract. Benn had 16 goals and 33 assists in 80 regular-season appearances in 2024-25, but he struggled throughout the playoffs with only a solitary goal and two assists in 18 contests. Benn will likely remain on the third line next season, possible alongside Wyatt Johnston and Mavrik Bourque.
