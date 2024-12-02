Jani Hakanpaa Injury: Placed on injured reserve

Hakanpaa was placed on injured reserve due to a lower-body injury Monday, retroactive to Nov. 16.

Hakanpaa missed the start of the regular season due to a knee injury, and he made just two appearances for the Maple Leafs after being activated from injured reserve in mid-November. He logged four blocked shots, a hit and a minus-1 rating while averaging 14:05 of ice time, but he hasn't appeared in games over the past few weeks and will now head back to injured reserve. It's not yet clear whether Hakanpaa's current ailment is related to his previous knee injury, and a timetable for his return isn't yet known.