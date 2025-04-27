Fantasy Hockey
Jared Spurgeon headshot

Jared Spurgeon News: Finds twine in overtime loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Spurgeon scored a goal and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights in Game 4.

This was Spurgeon's first point since his helper April 9 versus the Sharks. The defenseman has posted seven shots on net, eight blocked shots, four hits and a plus-5 rating over four playoff contests. The Wild are leaning heavily on their top-four blueliners, so expect Spurgeon to continue seeing significant minutes throughout the Wild's postseason run.

Jared Spurgeon
Minnesota Wild
