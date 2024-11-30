Jared Spurgeon News: Scores game-winning tally

Spurgeon scored the game-winning goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Predators.

The Wild's captain netted his third goal of the season Saturday and came through when the team needed him the most, as he blasted a wrister past Juuse Saros just one minute into OT to give the Wild their third straight victory. The 35-year-old veteran endured a rough start to the season but is turning things around after finding the back of the net in consecutive games for the first time in the current campaign.