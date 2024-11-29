Jean-Gabriel Pageau Injury: Late scratch versus Washington

Pageau was a late scratch for Friday's game against Washington because of a lower-body injury, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Pageau took part in the warmups and even skated on the top line with Anders Lee and Bo Horvat, so his absence comes as a surprise. Matt Martin, who was initially projected to be a healthy scratch, is in the lineup. Simon Holmstrom is likely to take Pageau's place on the first line. The 32-year-old Pageau has five goals and 10 points in 23 appearances in 2024-25.