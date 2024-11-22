Jesper Bratt News: Another multi-point effort

Bratt recorded two goals, one on the power play and one on even strength, and a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Bratt has been on a tear of late, and his numbers rank him as one of the most productive players in the league over the last few weeks. He's notched five multi-point games since the beginning of November, racking up eight goals and six assists across nine games in that stretch. Five of those points -- three goals and two helpers -- have come in the power play.