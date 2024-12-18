Jesper Bratt News: Extends point streak Tuesday
Bratt recorded a goal in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blues.
Even though Jack Hughes has turned heads with his play all season long, there's a strong argument to say Bratt has been the Devils' best player since the beginning of December. The 26-year-old right winger has three goals and 11 points since the beginning of the month, tying him with Hughes for the team lead over that stretch, while also riding a four-game point streak. Furthermore, Bratt has cracked the scoresheet in all but one of those seven December contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now