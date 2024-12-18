Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jesper Bratt headshot

Jesper Bratt News: Extends point streak Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 18, 2024 at 8:36am

Bratt recorded a goal in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

Even though Jack Hughes has turned heads with his play all season long, there's a strong argument to say Bratt has been the Devils' best player since the beginning of December. The 26-year-old right winger has three goals and 11 points since the beginning of the month, tying him with Hughes for the team lead over that stretch, while also riding a four-game point streak. Furthermore, Bratt has cracked the scoresheet in all but one of those seven December contests.

Jesper Bratt
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now