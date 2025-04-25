Fantasy Hockey
Jesse Puljujarvi headshot

Jesse Puljujarvi News: Sent to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Puljujarvi was reassigned to AHL Charlotte on Friday, according to Panthers' beat reporter Alex Baumgartner.

Puljujarvi was recalled Tuesday to serve his two-game suspension for an illegal hit to the head on Tampa Bay's Mitchell Chaffee on April 15. Puljujarvi had one goal in five regular-season games with the Panthers after he was released by the Penguins on Feb. 9. Puljujarvi had five goals and eight assists in 22 AHL games before his recall and will likely suit up for Charlotte when the Checkers resume play in the Atlantic Division Semifinals.

Jesse Puljujarvi
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
