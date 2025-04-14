Joel Edmundson Injury: Missing from road trip

Edmundson (upper body) didn't join the Kings for their two-game road trip, Dennis Bernstein of The Fourth Period reports Monday.

Edmundson will have one more opportunity to suit up before the postseason when the Kings face the Flames at home Thursday. Despite playing in just 72 games this year, the 31-year-old defenseman has already reached the 20-point threshold for the first time since 2019-20 when he was with Carolina. Jacob Moverare should continue to see plenty of ice time in Edmundson's absence -- especially if Drew Doughty (ankle) remains unavailable.