Joel Edmundson News: Expected to return Thursday

Edmundson (upper body) is slated to play Thursday against the Flames, according to Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Edmundson missed the Kings' previous five outings. The 31-year-old believes he could have returned sooner, but with an eye ahead of the playoffs, he took the extra time off to get ready for the first round. Edmundson has six goals, 20 points, 97 hits and 107 blocks in 72 outings. He'll likely serve in a top-four capacity in his return.