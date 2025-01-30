Joel Farabee News: Westward bound in trade

Farabee and Morgan Frost (undisclosed) were traded to the Flames from the Flyers on Thursday in exchange for Jakob Pelletier, Andrei Kuzmenko, a 2025 second-round pick and a 2028 seventh-round pick, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Farabee stepped up with a career-best 22 goals and 50 points in 2023-24, but he hasn't come close to replicating those numbers in 2024-25. He has 19 points over 50 appearances with the Flyers this season, and he's been a healthy scratch three times, all in January. A change of scenery could do the 24-year-old winger some good, but he'll likely remain in a middle-six role with his new team, and there's no guarantee he'll see power-play time. Farabee is still an option in deeper fantasy formats, but he's not a must-have player in most situations.