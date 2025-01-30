Fantasy Hockey
Joel Farabee

Joel Farabee News: Westward bound in trade

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 30, 2025

Farabee and Morgan Frost (undisclosed) were traded to the Flames from the Flyers on Thursday in exchange for Jakob Pelletier, Andrei Kuzmenko, a 2025 second-round pick and a 2028 seventh-round pick, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Farabee stepped up with a career-best 22 goals and 50 points in 2023-24, but he hasn't come close to replicating those numbers in 2024-25. He has 19 points over 50 appearances with the Flyers this season, and he's been a healthy scratch three times, all in January. A change of scenery could do the 24-year-old winger some good, but he'll likely remain in a middle-six role with his new team, and there's no guarantee he'll see power-play time. Farabee is still an option in deeper fantasy formats, but he's not a must-have player in most situations.

Joel Farabee
Calgary Flames
More Stats & News
