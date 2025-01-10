Jonas Brodin Injury: Staying back home

Brodin (lower body) did not travel with the WIld for their two-game road trip against San Jose and Vegas on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Brodin will have missed three games by the time Minnesota returns home, which could make him a candidate for IR if the team needs an extra roster spot. Prior to getting hurt, the 31-year-old defenseman was rolling offensively with seven points in his last seven outings, including a four-game point streak. With Brock Faber (upper body) also staying back in Minnesota, the Wild will be forced to utilize both Travis Dermott and David Jiricek.