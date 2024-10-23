Jonas Brodin News: Deals assist in Tuesday's win

Brodin logged an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Panthers.

Brodin has been steady to begin the season, playing at least 21 minutes in each game while earning three assists over six contests. The 31-year-old defenseman is capable of playing in a top-four role thanks to his defensive play, as evidenced by his plus-2 rating and 18 blocked shots so far. He also has 12 shots on net and six hits, giving him a little bit of category coverage despite a lack of a consistent power-play role.