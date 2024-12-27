Fantasy Hockey
Jonas Brodin

Jonas Brodin News: Puts away goal

RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Brodin scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and blocked three shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Stars.

Brodin has three points over seven contests since he returned from an upper-body injury. This goal was his first since Nov. 19. The 31-year-old defenseman is up to three goals, 11 points, 46 shots on net, 56 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 26 outings this season. He continues to operate in a top-four role, though his scoring output leaves him on the fringe of being useful in most fantasy formats.

Jonas Brodin
Minnesota Wild
Minnesota Wild
