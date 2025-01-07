Jonathan Lekkerimaki News: First career multi-point effort

Lekkerimaki delivered a goal and an assist in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

Both points came 20 seconds apart early in the second period as Lekkerimaki helped the Canucks jump out to a 3-1 lead. It was the first multi-point performance of the 20-year-old's career, coming in his sixth NHL game, and he appears to be in line for regular top-six shifts while Elias Pettersson (undisclosed) is sidelined. However, Lekkerimaki saw minimal power-play time Monday, which will limit his fantasy appeal even in the short term.