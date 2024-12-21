Jonathan Marchessault News: Six-game, eight-point streak

Marchessault scored a goal Saturday in a 3-2 overtime win over Los Angeles.

Marchessault has scored in three consecutive games (three goals) and has eight points (five goals, three assists) during a six-game point streak. The streak has bumped his season totals to 10 goals and 11 assists in 34 games. Marchessault was among many veteran players the Preds brought to Nashville in the offseason, and it has taken time for them to find their games. The team is still struggling to win, but Marchessault's streak could be a signal that things are about to improve. Sooner or later, the team's scorers will score, and he's showing the way right now.