NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 14

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

Monday has six games scheduled, including three starting at 7:00 p.m. EDT, one getting underway at 8:00 p.m. and two beginning at 10:00 p.m. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Vancouver (vs. San Jose), Montreal (vs. Chicago) and Florida (vs. NY Rangers) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline. The Over/Under for the Chicago-Canadiens matchup is 6.5 goals, and the Hockey Club-Predators contest expects 6.0 goals. The rest of the games anticipate 5.5 goals. Don't forget to check RotoWire's news updates throughout the day because teams have been resting star players frequently down the stretch.

GOALIES

Jake Oettinger, DAL at DET ($7,600): Oettinger has plenty of bounce-back appeal after giving up four goals on 35 shots in Thursday's 4-0 loss to Winnipeg. He has won six of his last eight outings, registering a 2.11 GAA and a .936 save percentage. Oettinger has gone 8-2-0 versus Detroit, including a 33-save effort in a 4-1 victory on Jan. 19.

Juuse Saros, NSH vs. UTA ($7,100): It's been a disappointing season for Saros, but he's coming off a 39-save performance in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over Utah. He has gone 2-0-0 versus the Hockey Club this season, stopping 66 of 69 shots. Saros possesses plenty of bang for the buck upside if his superb play against Monday's opponent continues.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Nick Suzuki, MTL vs. CHI ($7,600): Suzuki's seven-game point streak ended in Saturday's 1-0 overtime loss to Toronto, but he has seven goals, 17 shots and 13 points in his last eight contests. The 25-year-old forward has one goal and two helpers in his past two outings versus Chicago. Suzuki has amassed 50 points (18 goals, 32 assists) in 39 home games this season.

Connor Bedard, CHI at MTL ($6,600): Bedard had a two-point effort in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to Winnipeg, ending his eight-game goal drought. He has six helpers and 22 shots in nine games going into Monday's slate. Bedard has collected three assists and 12 shots in three games against Montreal.

Jake DeBrusk, VAN vs. SJS ($5,500): DeBrusk has found the back of the net in three straight games while posting nine shots. He has accumulated six goals, 26 shots and 11 points in 12 contests versus San Jose, including one goal, one helper and four shots in three appearances during the 2024-25 campaign.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Predators vs. Hockey Club

Filip Forsberg (W - $7,300), Steven Stamkos (C - $6,000), Jonathan Marchessault (W - $5,600)

Forsberg has six goals, 44 shots and 14 points in his last 14 outings. His five-game point spree ended in Saturday's 5-3 loss to Vegas, but the 30-year-old winger still holds considerable offensive upside on Monday. Stamkos has four goals on 10 shots and three assists in his last five appearances, including two goals and one helper with the man advantage. Since returning from a lower-body injury, Marchessault has one goal, five shots and four assists (three on the power play) across a three-game point streak.

Nashville's top line has four goals and four assists in two games versus Utah this season. The trio could offer plenty of bang for the buck upside for Monday's slate.

DEFENSEMEN

Quinn Hughes, VAN vs. SJS ($6,400): Hughes has contributed five assists (four on the power play), seven shots on target and four blocked shots in five appearances heading into Monday night's action. The 25-year-old blueliner has compiled three goals and 13 points in his last six matches versus the Sharks, including three helpers and seven shots in two previous games this campaign.

Adam Fox, NYR at FLA ($5,900): Fox has registered one goal and four assists during his three-game point streak, adding seven shots and two blocks. He has earned three goals and 11 points in 12 games versus the Panthers, including two helpers and three shots across two meetings this season.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.