Jordan Binnington News: Draws start for Winter Classic
Binnington will tend the twine on the road during Tuesday's Winter Classic against Chicago at Wrigley Field, Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Binnington has largely struggled in December, going 2-5-1 with a 3.07 GAA and .886 save percentage over eight outings, but he'll draw a second consecutive start Tuesday as the Blues prepare to take part in the Winter Classic. The Blackhawks are averaging just 2.51 goals per game this season, which is the third-worst mark in the league, but Binnington could have to deal with precipitation for at least parts of Tuesday's matchup.
