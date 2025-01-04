Jordan Kyrou News: Showing signs of offense

Kyrou scored a goal and added an assist in a 6-4 loss to the Blue Jackets on Saturday.

Kyrou scuffled early in the season with no multi-point games and just 11 points (five goals, six assists) in a 17-game span from Oct. 26 to Nov. 30. And just one two-point game in a 28-game span to the holiday break. But Kyrou has two multi-point games in his last five contests and six points, including three goals, in his last six games. Kyrou is far more talented than what he showed earlier this season. And with these recent sparks, we think he's in line for a second-half upswing. You may be able to get Kyrou in a deal from a frustrated manager.