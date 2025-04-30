NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 30

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

A couple of series could end Wednesday. There are three games taking place, and both the Capitals and Panthers could close things out. First puck drops at 7 p.m. ET. Here are my NHL DFS lineup recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

Sam Montembeault is questionable for Game 5, but with the way Jakub Dobes played in Game 4, the Canadiens may be in no rush, even though the team faces elimination. Brandon Hagel is out for Game 5 after the hit from Aaron Ekblad that got him suspended for this game.

GOALIE

Logan Thompson, WAS vs. MON ($8,200): Honestly, the thing about Thompson's Game 4 stat line that stands out to me most is that he only faced 18 shots. The Capitals' defense was locked in. He looked rough in Game 3, but he still has a 2.54 GAA and .912 save percentage in this series. Montreal was the worst team to make the playoffs, and it will be hard-pressed to keep this series going on the road.

VALUE PLAY/ONE-OFF

Connor McMichael, WAS vs. MON ($4,300): Last season, McMichael was solid, and this year he kicked things up a notch. The 24-year-old had 26 goals and 31 assists and emerged as a fine secondary scoring option. McMichael has also been strong in this series, as he has four points and 12 shots on net through four games. Whether it's Dobes or Montembeault, the Canadiens finished this season in the bottom 10 in GAA and shots on goal allowed per game.

FORWARD LINE STACK TO CONSIDER

Blues at Jets

Brayden Schenn (C - $4,300), Jordan Kyrou (W - $6,000), Jake Neighbours (W - $4,800)

Look, Connor Hellebuyck is going to win the Vezina, and deservingly so. However, in this series he has a 4.24 GAA and .817 save percentage. Last year in the first round he had an .864 save percentage. The season before that? He had an .886 save percentage. Maybe there is no fire, but there is a lot of smoke, and so I'm willing stack the Blues' second line.

Schenn was struggling before the playoffs. However, he had a goal and an assist in the regular-season finale, and he had a goal and an assist in Game 4 of this series. Kyrou has two goals in this series and has put 10 shots on net. He's the best goal scorer the Blues have. In each of the last three seasons he's had over 30 goals and at least 239 shots on net. Neighbours has been the best of these three in this series. He has at least one point in three of these four games, including three points in Game 4.

DEFENSEMAN

Jakob Chychrun, WAS vs. MON ($5,900): Chychrun scored 20 goals this season, and he tallied 15 points with the extra man. He's getting plenty of power-play time in this series, which is helpful, even if the Canadiens actually did have a top-10 penalty kill this season. Chychrun has a point in each of his last two games, and he's put eight shots on net. On top of that, he's also blocked 13 shots in four contests. All that, and the Canadiens are the worst defensive team that made the playoffs.

