Jordan Kyrou headshot

Jordan Kyrou News: Strikes on power play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 10, 2024

Kyrou scored a power-play goal on four shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

Kyrou has opened December hot, earning three goals and an assist over his first four games this month. The winger has been pretty steady since the start of November, logging at least one point in 14 of his last 18 contests. Overall, he has 10 tallies, 14 helpers, 85 shots on net, six power-play points, 21 hits and a plus-2 rating over 29 outings.

