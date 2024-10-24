Jordan Kyrou News: Two apple night

Kyrou picked up two assists in a 5-1 victory over Toronto on Thursday.

Kyrou, who hasn't scored a goal since opening night (seven games), is still making an impact on the ice with his playmaking. He has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in eight games this season and that includes three in his last two games. Kyrou will be counted on to step up with more offense with Robert Thomas (ankle) out at last six weeks. He won't be able to contribute at the dot or take on Thomas's responsible two-way game. But Kyrou has averaged 31 goals and 71 points over the last three seasons, and needs to take it to another level this season to help the Blues get into the postseason.