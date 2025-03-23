Fantasy Hockey
Jordan Spence headshot

Jordan Spence News: Grabs helper in Sunday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

Spence logged an assist in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Bruins.

Spence has three assists over his last seven outings, and he's posted a plus-5 rating in that span. The 24-year-old has been limited to bottom-four minutes in March, which puts some risk into his profile for fantasy, especially if he has some shifts skipped in closer games. For the season, Spence has been solid with 23 points, 73 shots on net, 64 hits, 68 blocked shots and a plus-16 rating over 67 appearances. He's one point shy of matching his total from 71 contests in 2023-24.

Jordan Spence
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
