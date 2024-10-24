Jordan Spence News: Opens scoring Thursday

Spence scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM, logged two hits, blocked three shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

Spence has been everywhere from the first pairing to the press box over the Kings' first eight games. The defenseman had a strong all-around game Thursday, which included his first goal of the season to open the scoring 4:31 into the first period. He's added three helpers, six shots on net, 12 blocks, nine hits, six PIM and a plus-1 rating over seven appearances. The 23-year-old was listed on the top pairing Thursday and could be a depth option in fantasy if he can stay in that role.