Josh Manson Injury: Set to miss next 3-4 weeks

Manson (upper body) is expected to miss the next 3-4 weeks, Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports reports Wednesday.

That puts Manson's availability for the remainder of the regular season in question, though it's possible he'll still get into a few games before the playoffs. Manson has a goal, 15 points, 28 PIM, 105 hits and 59 blocks in 48 appearances in 2024-25. Erik Johnson might play regularly during Manson's absence.