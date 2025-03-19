Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Josh Manson headshot

Josh Manson Injury: Set to miss next 3-4 weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

Manson (upper body) is expected to miss the next 3-4 weeks, Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports reports Wednesday.

That puts Manson's availability for the remainder of the regular season in question, though it's possible he'll still get into a few games before the playoffs. Manson has a goal, 15 points, 28 PIM, 105 hits and 59 blocks in 48 appearances in 2024-25. Erik Johnson might play regularly during Manson's absence.

Josh Manson
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now