Josh Manson headshot

Josh Manson News: Collects pair of helpers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 31, 2024

Manson logged two assists, three shots on goal, four hits and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Jets.

Manson set up goals by Artturi Lehkonen and Casey Mittelstadt. This was Manson's second game back after he missed 12 due to an upper-body injury. The 33-year-old has slotted right back onto the second pairing alongside Samuel Girard. Manson has eight points, 33 shots on net, 57 hits, 36 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 26 appearances. He offers plenty of physicality but only limited offense.

Josh Manson
Colorado Avalanche
